Harvey’s rain postpones many outdoor activities

A man walks up to a woman and grabs her shoulders. The woman’s instincts take over. Because she’s trained in self defense, she knocks the man’s arms away and throws an elbow to his face. “Boom, boom. That’s it,” said Derek Pruitt. Pruitt is an expert in self defense training. He teaches women how to escape from an attacker and turn their bodies into weapons.More >>
Rain has washed out several outdoor activities scheduled around South Mississippi this weekend. Harrison County District 4 Supervisor Kent Jones and Gulfport council members Truck Casey and Ella Holmes Hines had plans to beautify their neighborhoods Saturday morning. But, they postponed the inaugural cleanup, fearing the storms forecast for Saturday would keep people inside. Jones Park was supposed to have a festive feel Saturday night. But the movie shoot is on hold due to rain..More >>
Week two of the high school football season was completed Friday night.More >>
Forty-one-year-old Christopher Maurice Byas is behind bars, accused of fatally stabbing 24-year-old Jared Douglas of Kosuiscko, Miss.More >>
Gautier High School first graduating class reunited to celebrate a unique unveiling Friday.More >>
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor Friday night as a powerful Category 4 storm. As of 10 p.m. Friday, the storm had sustained winds of 130 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb.More >>
