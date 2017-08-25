Harvey’s rain postpones many outdoor activities - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harvey’s rain postpones many outdoor activities

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Rain has washed out several outdoor activities scheduled around South Mississippi this weekend.

Harrison County District 4 Supervisor Kent Jones and Gulfport council members Truck Casey and Ella Holmes Hines had plans to beautify their neighborhoods Saturday morning. But, they postponed the inaugural cleanup, fearing the storms forecast for Saturday would keep people inside. Councilman Casey says they’ll reschedule the cleanup in Gaston Point, north Gulfport, and sections of Orange Grove for a later date.

Jones Park was supposed to have a festive feel Saturday night. The city had plans to turn on its Christmas lights display and fill the air with holiday music so a producer could shoot key scenes for his upcoming movie. But, the shoot is on hold until the weather clears up.

The current forecast is for the weather to deteriorate between now the middle of next week. WLOX First Alert meteorologists say rain totals across South Mississippi won’t reach levels in east Texas or southwest Louisiana. However, flooding in Mississippi is a possibility.

You’re encouraged to periodically check the WLOX Weather app, so you know what our meteorologists are saying about Hurricane Harvey and its impact on South Mississippi’s weather.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

