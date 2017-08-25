Junior Auxiliary hosts annual homecoming closet

Homecoming Closet will be held at the OS Senior Citizens Center. (Photo source: WLOX News)

If you're still looking for the perfect dress for homecoming at just the right price, the Junior Auxiliary has you covered!

The Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs (JABOS) is hosting its annual Homecoming Closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ocean Springs Senior Citizens Center, locatecd at 514 Washington Ave.

For $15 or less, you can purchase gently used long and short formal dresses, accessories, and shoes. The event also features free raffles for hair services, manicures and gift certificates.

"This project is about so much more than the dress. It is about building their self-esteem, making them feel good about themselves and giving them the opportunity to create life long memories," said Project Chair Katie Widdows.

JABOS has partnered with Gatlins to offer 10% off a homecoming dress purchase with the donation of your gently used formal dress from last year.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.