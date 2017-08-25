MGCCC Ranked No. 1 in the nation by Bushnell Golfweek Poll

For the first time in school history, the MGCCC golf team sits atop the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll in the NJCAA Division II ranks.

Coach Tommy Snell said, "It's just exciting to know that all our hard work has taken us there. It's a preseason poll, so you still have to play to keep that, but we're excited about it."

In 2016, the Bulldogs finished second at the National Championship Tournament in Mesa, Arizona.

Gulf Coast previously received first-place votes and were ranked as high as No. 2 last season.

MGCCC opens their fall schedule September 11-12 in the Wallace State Fall Invitational in Cullman, Alabama. The MGCCC Fall Invitational will be held at Grand Bear Golf Course in Saucier October 16-17.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.