Biloxi Shuckers battle Mobile tonight & open crucial five-game series with Jacksonville Saturday

The Mobile BayBears jumped all over the Shuckers Thursday night at MGM Park with 4 runs in the top of the first and coasted to a 12-5 victory. The setback dropped Biloxi 3 1/2 games behind Jacksonville in the Southern League South Division standings with 11 games to play in the regular season.

The BayBears moved to within a 1 1/2 of Jacksonville after the Jumbo Shrimp had their game postponed by rain.

The Shuckers close out their five-game series with Mobile 6:35 tonight and will open a crucial five-game series with Jacksonville beginning 6:35 p.m. Friday.

During the season Biloxi has enjoyed plenty of success against the Jumbo Shrimp. The Shuckers are 13-6 overall and a 7-3 record against Jacksonville at MGM Park.

The final post game Fireworks Extravaganza of 2017 is set for Saturday after game one between the Jumbo Shrimp and Shuckers.

Earlier today Milwaukee announced a couple of roster moves. Pitcher Cody Ponce was promoted to Biloxi from Advanced-A Carolina. The 23-year-old Ponce was 8-8 with a 3.45 ERA in 22 starting assignments for the Carolina Mudcats. He righty was named a Carolina League All-Star in June and is ranked the 21st-best prospect in the Brewers organization according to MLB.com Pipeline. He was a second round pick in the 2015 draft out of Cal Poly Pomona.

Pitcher Travis Hissong was placed on the 7-day disabled list, retroactive August 20. The 26-year-old Hissong posted an 0-1 record with a 4.50 earned run average.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.