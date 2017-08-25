Friday Night Football Showdown: Week 2

High school football fans are hoping that weather conditions will cooperate as the Friday Night Football Showdown jumps full-speed ahead in week two. WLOX will highlight six games on the Friday Night Football Showdown. All games kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

The Gulfport Admirals travel to Petal. Head Coach Eddie Pierce will count on his solid defensive unit to control the Panthers offense. Gulfport was rock solid defensively in an opening season 26-7 win over George County last week in game two of the Port City Bowl at Milner Stadium.

Ocean Springs has a home game with one of the top Class 6A teams in the state, Madison Central. The Greyhounds will try to bounce back under the win column after a 31-21 loss to Gautier last Friday. Ocean Springs had the led heading into the fourth quarter, but credit the Gators for coming back to get the victory. Coach Ryan Ross and his Greyhounds must pull out all the stops to post a "W" over the talented Jaguars. Madison Central defeated Brandon 10-3 a week ago.

St. Martin proved that despite losing key offensive weapons from the 2016 Yellow Jackets, they can still consistently find the end zone. St. Martin beat Forest Hill 31-6 and entertain Tylertown in Jackson County. D'Iberville defeated Tylertown 28-21 in the season opener.

Vancleave travels to West Harrison. The home standing Hurricanes will try to post back-to-back wins for the first time in years. Last Friday West Harrison pulled away from Bay High in a 26-12 victory. Canes quarterback Dayln Anderson was outstanding with 2 passing and 2 rushing touchdowns. The Bulldogs lost a slug fest to Forrest County AHS 46-33. Vancleave running back C.J. Johnson will be the backbone for the Bulldogs tonight. In the lost last Friday Johnson exploded for 292 all-purpose yards and you can bet the Hurricanes defensive and special teams will focus on him.

Gautier will have the home field advantage tonight, a date with Moss Point. The Gators used running back Micah Kelly to rally past Ocean Springs. Kelly rambled around and through the Greyhounds defense for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Moss Point is looking for win No. 1 after Pascagoula knocked off the Tigers 26-6 last Friday.

The Stone Tomcats had a bye last week. Head coach John Feaster will lead Stone against Harrison Central in Perkinston on the campus of MGCCC. Red Rebels coach Casey Cain watched his team jump out to a 10-0 lead over Jeff Davis County last Friday in Lyman. Jeff Davis County would shut down the Red Rebels offense in the second half and rallied past Harrison Central 25-10.

Those are the games that A.J. Giardina and Patrick Clay will highlight on the Friday Night Football Showdown.

Other games include: Picayune at D'Iberville. The Warriors beat Tylertown last week, while Picayune lost to Poplarville 27-24. East Central kicks off their new season in Hurley, a date with Biloxi. The Indians lost starting quarterback Brodie King for at least four weeks, putting the ball into the hands of junior Kamron Suddeth. The Indians of head coach Bobby Hall lost to St. Stanislaus 21-10 and it will take an all-out effort to beat the talented Hornets in Hurley.

Head coach Seth Smith has built East Central into a Class 4A contender. Tight end Brad Cumbest, a Mississippi State commit, provides an excellent target in the passing game at 6-feet-4, but he also provides excellent blocking, opening up the running lanes for tailback Tony Brown. In 2016 Brown was one of the leading rushing in the high school football ranks.

Poplarville has a home game with Pearl River Central. The defending Class 4A South State champs beat Picayune 27-24 and look to continue their winning ways against the Blue Devils who dropped a 35-0 decision to Hancock.

Bay High travels to Lumberton, Pass Christian at Lanier, George County at Greene County, Hancock travels to South Jones, Pascagoula on the road at Gulf Breeze, Florida, Resurrection at Escambia Academy and Christian Collegiate Academy at Prentiss Christian.

Get out and support your favorite local high school football team!

