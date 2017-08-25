Gautier High School celebrates its first graduates

Gautier High School first graduating class reunited to celebrate a unique unveiling Friday.More >>
Biloxi police arrested 41-year-old Christopher Maurice Byas, believing he stabbed and killed a victim near the Pass Road Walmart Neighborhood store. According to a witness, the victim got into a argument with an unknown man. After exchanging words, the suspect stabbed the victim. That happened just before 6:15 p.m.More >>
Guns, ammo, archery, and hunting equipment will all go for minus the 7% sales tax this weekend as part of the 2nd Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Some of the guns are big ticket items that the tax-free holiday will knock hundreds of dollars off.More >>
With the threat of heavy rain over the next several days due to Hurricane Harvey, residents are urged to be prepared.More >>
DeSoto County Sheriff's Department awarded a young St. Jude patient as an honorary deputy.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>
Alabama State Board of Education member Ella Bell has come under fire for remarks made during a school board work session on June 21.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous Category 2 hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rainband is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday morning.More >>
