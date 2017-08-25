Gautier High School celebrates its first graduates - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gautier High School celebrates its first graduates

GAUTIER, MS (WLOX) -

Class of 1997 graduate and Gautier City Councilman Casey Vaughan worked to get a composite put together for the first time. He said the process was a bit of a challenge.

"The process was very interesting because the annual company had gone out of business," Vaughan explained. "They had sent stuff back to the school, the school had already purged documents, so there was nothing there. The photographer was out of business, so there were no proofs to reach for there. So, luckily a local photographer, Mr. Ronnie Blakeney, that restores photos, was able to take our class annual and duplicate our photos to make this composite. And I just think he's done a wonderful job."

Vaughan said he wanted the class of '97 to have a composite it could be proud of. The unveiling was part of the class's 20th-anniversary celebration.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

