WLOX Editorial: Remember when you are driving, you must focus

Pay attention to what you are doing. How many times have you heard that command? The consequences when you don't pay attention can be as subtle as stubbing your toe. Or the consequences can be fatal.

Nine times per day in America, authorities have the dreadful task of telling family members that a loved one has died because someone who was driving was not paying attention. It only takes a moment of distraction by a driver to be the cause of one of those fatal notifications.

Remember when you are driving, you must focus. Consider this: Every time you do the right thing when driving you could be saving a life; maybe your own. You can learn a lot more on this issue this week as WLOX News Now focuses on the perils of distracted driving with special reports on air and online.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

