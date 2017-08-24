Torrance Gibson back at quarterback, back to work with MGCCC

A long and winding road led Torrance Gibson to Mississippi Gulf Coast. Originally signing with Ohio State as a quarterback, Gibson redshirted his freshman year as a wide receiver. However, after a year-long suspension from the university, he found himself with Cincinnati, trying to make up enough credit hours to get back into FBS football.

When that didn't work out, Gibson went from being a Bearcat to a Bulldog.

"I just felt like it was the best option for me," Gibson said. "I didn't have enough credits at Cincinnati, so I had to take my talents somewhere else. I still respect the school, I still love the school at Cincinnati, I just had to move on and do what's best for me and my family."

It may be what's best for Gulf Coast, as well. The former five-star prospect is already making his presence felt with his new teammates.

"Leadership, that's the first thing," Gibson said when asked what he brings to the program. "This team's looking for a leader because they're all freshmen. Some of the freshmen, they're nervous when they come out, but I'm like, don't be nervous. It's football, man. Just soak it all in."

Part of the attraction to MGCCC for Gibson was the chance to again play quarterback. With a week to go before the season, the 6'4", 227 pound prospect is currently taking reps with the first team offense.

"He's a student of the game," Gulf Coast head coach Chad Huff said. "He studies the game, he's coach-able, he's a leader, guys have continued to follow him. The more reps he gets, the more comfortable he gets."

Gibson is on track to graduate from Perk in December with two more years of FBS eligibility remaining. But for now, that's not what he's thinking about.

"Just trying to help this team win one game at a time," Gibson said." I'm not even focused on recruiting right now. I'm just gonna let it all come how it comes, just let everything fall into place."

Gibson and the Bulldogs kick off their 2017 campaign at home next Thursday against Itawamba at 7 p.m.

