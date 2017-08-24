Residents give input for new Cook Road Corridor

Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Fans are hoping for much better weather conditions for week two of the high school football season. A.J. Giardina and Patrick Clay will have game highlights on the Friday Night Football Showdown beginning at 10:15 on WLOX ABC-CBS.More >>
In Jackson County, the Planning Department is now one step closer to breaking ground on the new five-lane Cook Road Corridor, connecting Harrison and Jackson counties.More >>
Gautier High School first graduating class reunited to celebrate a unique unveiling Friday.More >>
Biloxi police arrested 41-year-old Christopher Maurice Byas, believing he stabbed and killed a victim near the Pass Road Walmart Neighborhood store. According to a witness, the victim got into a argument with an unknown man. After exchanging words, the suspect stabbed the victim. That happened just before 6:15 p.m.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is in southwest Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Harvey to update the public on the latest details associated with the storm and how it could impact the state.More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>
The state shut down an early learning center in New Orleans Friday after a toddler left the facility and wandered several blocks before being found and returned.More >>
