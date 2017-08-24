Residents give input for new Cook Road Corridor

Michele Coats with the Jackson County Planning Department said her team invited property owners who would be most closely affected by the construction to Thursday night's zoning and land use discussion. (Photo source: WLOX)

In Jackson County, the Planning Department is now one step closer to breaking ground on the new five-lane Cook Road Corridor, connecting Harrison and Jackson counties.

Officials with the Jackson County Planning Department say the two-year project is aimed at relieving congestion on I-10 and furthering the development of the county.

Michele Coats with the Jackson County Planning Department said her team invited property owners who would be most closely affected by the construction to Thursday night's zoning and land use discussion.

"What we're looking for is spillover development from the D'Iberville area," Coats explained. "We want new jobs and lots of investment into Jackson County."

Residents listened closely to details on design plans regarding medians, parking and driveway standards, and changes in land use and zoning.

"The plan is for five lanes with a turning bay. But in some areas, it may be turning bay, and in some it may be a grassy median," Coats noted.

Coats said most attendees seemed to be on-board with the new development, but there was one common concern.

"Oddly enough, they were most concerned about taxes. But taxes have nothing to do with their property being rezoned. Taxes are based on land use. So if nothing new is built, their taxes will stay the same," Coats said.

September 20 will be the planning commission's last chance to address concerns before breaking ground.

"The residents seem pleased with progress and we're ready to get started." Coats said. "We already have the right of way and we'll be cleared for road construction to begin."

The Cook Road Connector will start near the intersection of Highway 609 and Cook Road and end at Sangani Blvd. in D'Iberville. Construction could start just after the first of the year.

