Businesses, individuals honored at Hancock Business and Industry Awards Gala

For business leaders, owners, or individuals looking to network, the Hancock Business and Industry Awards Gala was the place to be Thursday night.

"Tonight will be the largest networking event that we will do all year. Can you imagine walking into the Hollywood Casino tonight and having the opportunity to meet face to face with businesses really across the Coast in just a few hours? That's why I always say, it's like the Academy Awards of Hancock County," said Tish Williams, Hancock County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

The event highlights companies and individuals who have made a big impact in Hancock County. Ten people were named outstanding citizens.

"It's an honor because the organizations that I work with do such wonderful things. The people that volunteer do not allow their egos to get in the way of the work," said Dr. Christina Richardson, management consultant and volunteer.

Richardson was also named one of the Outstanding Citizens.

The Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command at Stennis Space Center was named the Industry of the Year.

"It's a tremendous award for us. We're very excited about it. We've been in Hancock County for about 40 years. We're certainly a big part of the community and certainly happy to receive this award," said Deputy Commander William Burnett.

The Hancock County Chamber of Commerce members elected Raymunda Barnes as the Citizen of the Year. He was awarded for the many improvements he's made in the county.

"I couldn't believe it. Once again, I felt very honored and privileged to be in this position. It represents not only myself, but for what Pearl River Community College tries to do in Hancock County," said Barnes, Pearl River Community College Assistant Vice President.

