Harrison County parents express concern about overcrowding

A growing population and limited space is an issue Harrison County School District parents have as their kids prepare advance through the school system.

"Overcrowding," parent Jessica Green said. "If there's too many students per teacher, then they're not able to get the quality of education that they deserve."

Green and Stephanie Hill have children in Harrison County elementary schools. Both are concerned about the growing number of students being funneled into North Gulfport Middle School.

"If the schools at North Gulfport have over 30 children, or close to 30 children, I don't think there's going to be enough time," said Hill. "If every student has a question, there's just not enough time to get any work done."

North Gulfport currently has about 1,000 students enrolled, half of which are expected to graduate at the end of 2017-2018 school year. Hill says more than 600 kids will move to North Gulfport in 2018, and there aren't enough teachers to go around.

"With 1,000 students for only two grades, and the growing elementary schools. We just built new high schools, too," said Hill. "So clearly there's more students than there used to be. I don't understand why there's not more middle schools."

Hill reached out to Superintendent Roy Gill about the possibility of overcrowding at North Gulfport Middle School. Gill told her he'd be willing to sit down and discuss the growing population.

WLOX ask the district about the issue and received the following statement from Gill:

"The Harrison County School District has experienced quite a bit of growth in our student population over the last few years. We have been studying the growth in this area and trying to decide the best way to accommodate all the students in the district. We are happy that families are moving to this area and sending their children to schools in Harrison County."

Hill and Green both plan to continue to raise the issue to the district and the school board.

