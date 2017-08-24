1 stabbed in Biloxi

Police are on the scene in Biloxi where at least one person has been stabbed on Pass Road, across from the Walmart Neighborhood store.

According to a witness, the victim got into a argument with an unknown man. After exchanging words, the suspect stabbed the victim.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police are questioning a person of interest.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident should contact the Biloxi Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112 or submit a tip online to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

