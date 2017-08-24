2 accused of tattooing without a license, violating regulations

Police are on the scene in Biloxi where at least one person has been stabbed.More >>
The City of Gulfport broke away from the Harrison County Utility Authority and signed its own contract for solid waste collection.More >>
Although there are several tattoo shops along the Coast who follow state regulations, not everyone plays by the rules.More >>
Battle lines have been drawn in Gulfport. At the center of it all is a 200-year-old live oak tree at Kid Academy day care.More >>
Just several months after announcing that his legendary music store would be closing, Coast icon Jim Pinkston has played his last song.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
The couple posted the photo on Facebook and asked people what they see in the sonogram.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
A 15-month-old girl has died after being left in an SUV that was in the Mason Procter and Gamble parking lot on Wednesday, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...More >>
A Danville, KY, resident visited JACK Casino in Cincinnati Wednesday morning claiming they asked him to leave for something he did not do.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
An Amarillo resident has been left with permanent eye damage after glancing at Monday's solar eclipse without proper eye protection.More >>
