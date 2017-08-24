2 accused of tattooing without a license, violating regulations

Although there are several tattoo shops along the Coast who follow state regulations, not everyone plays by the rules.

The George County Sheriff's Office arrested 35-year-old Brian Lee Tempel and 23-year-old Marie Kirkland for tattooing without a license and violating the State of Mississippi Health Department rules and regulations.

According to officials, multiple people filed complaints about a home on Barton Agricola Road that was being used to provide illegal tattoos to both adults, and minors.

After obtaining a warrant to search the home, investigators also found stolen property and illegal drugs.

Tempel and Kirkland have been released on bond and will appear in the George County Justice Court.

Receiving tattoos from an unlicensed artist in unsanitary conditions puts people at risk for contacting hepatitis, HIV, and other blood-borne diseases.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.