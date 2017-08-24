Long-time music store owner dies

Just several months after announcing that his legendary music store would be closing, Coast icon Jim Pinkston has played his last song.

The owner of Pinkston Music store died following an illness.

Pinkston opened the store on Pass Road in 1990, serving the Coast for nearly 30 years. In March, Pinkston told WLOX News Now, "Just the dignity of being able to open that door and service that customer and they walk out happy. That's an achievement."

As news of his death spreads, friends and longtime customers are expressing condolences on Facebook.

