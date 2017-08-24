Coast DJ sets ambitious goal to help Humane Society of South MS

Coast DJ Valerie Kattz is hoping to raise $4500 during the month of August for the Humane Society of South Mississippi's "Chicken Soup" fund. (Photo source: Valerie Kattz/YouCaring)

If you listen to 107.1 The Monkey or watch our Pet of the Week segments on WLOX News at 5pm every Tuesday, you probably know that coast DJ Valerie Kattz is a big animal lover. So it should come as no surprise that she's using her own birthday as an opportunity to help shelter animals at the Humane Society of South Mississippi.

Since it's her 45th birthday (yes, can you believe she's 45?), her goal is to raise $4500 for the shelter's "Chicken Soup" fund. Donations are being collected until the end of August, and every penny collected goes directly to the Humane Society of South Mississippi.

The shelter's "Chicken Soup" fund allows HSSM to treat animals who arrive at the shelter sick or injured and prepare them for their new homes. Every year, HSSM spends nearly $250,000 on medical care for shelter animals.

If you'd like to donate, check out the fundraiser online: https://www.youcaring.com/humanesocietyofsouthmississippi-902157

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.