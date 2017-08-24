Gulfport man accused of using fake bills to buy jewelry

A Gulfport man was arrested Thursday more than two months after he used counterfeit bills to buy more than $1,000 of jewelry, police said.

Sgt. Joshua Bromen, with the Gulfport Police Department, said the investigation started June 26 after the victim reported the crime.

According to Bromen, the victim told investigators 37-year-old Charles Jerrell Brown met them to buy jewelry but tried to use fake bills as payment. When confronted about the fake bills, Brown reportedly left the scene with the jewelry.

Bromen said a warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest on a charge of false pretense. He was taken into custody without incident on West Adams St. on Wednesday. He was booked into the Harrison County jail on a $20,000 bond.

