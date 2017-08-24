Harvey strengthens, becomes hurricane in Gulf

As of Thursday, South MS's rainfall forecast is about three to four inches with higher amounts possible. A small change in Harvey's forecast path can mean major changes in South MS's rainfall forecast.

Hurricane Harvey will become a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making a Texas landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center on Thursday.

The hurricane hunters found hurricane-force wind inside of the storm during a Thursday flight. 97 mph flight-level winds translate into about 80 mph surface wind.

Here is a Thursday afternoon tropical update from WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams:

UPDATE: New #Harvey forecast! 125 mph wind by tomorrow. Keep in mind Cat 4 wind begins at 129 mph! No change for South MS. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/ZT0tENRmSM — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) August 24, 2017

Hurricane Harvey is expected to intensify into a major hurricane before making a Texas landfall by this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center on Thursday.

Areas in southeast Texas will not only have to deal with life-threatening flooding rain of 15 to 20 inches or more, dangerous storm surge flooding, and deadly surf, but also winds topping 100 mph this weekend.

Our South Mississippi impact from Harvey will be only heavy rain. But, when will the rain begin to affect us? That remains uncertain; it could be as early as this weekend and as late as next week. Oddly enough, it could also be never. It really depends on the erratic movement and ultimate path of the storm.

After landfall... will Harvey stall for several days over Texas? Will Harvey slowly drift east toward Mississippi? Will Harvey head back offshore over the warm Gulf water, possibly making a second landfall in Texas? We simply do not know yet due to the lack of steering on the system. Please stay tuned for the latest updates. A small change in Harvey's forecast path can mean major changes in South MS's rainfall forecast. As of Thursday, South MS's rainfall forecast is about three to four inches with higher amounts possible.

