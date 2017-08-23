Night one of Gulf Coast Idol excites auditioners

Harvey strengthens into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
A Gulfport man was arrested Thursday more than two months after he used counterfeit bills to buy more than $1,000 of jewelry, police said.More >>
The Mississippi second amendment sales tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and end at midnight Sunday.More >>
With the threat of heavy rain over the next several days due to Tropical Depression Harvey, residents are urged to be prepared.More >>
Hundreds of hopefuls crowded the IP Resort and Spa on the first night of Gulf Coast Idol as they awaited their turn to take the stage and share their musical talents.More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
Charleston Police confirmed one person has been shot and a hostage situation is underway at a downtown restaurant.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
The 77-year-old woman was beaten and held hostage for two days before she managed to slip out of her house while her family was sleeping.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...More >>
