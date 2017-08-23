Ted Egger eager to lead Pearl River Community College

There's definitely a renewed sense of energy inside Dobie Holden Stadium, and that can be largely attributed to the new face at the helm, interim head coach Ted Egger.

"It's what you work for," Egger said. "I've been doing this a long time. It's an opportunity to be a head football coach, it's what I've always wanted to do. It's an opportunity to do something special, and I'm excited for it."

After serving as PRCC's defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach last season, he was quickly appointed to interim head coach following David Saunder's departure in May.

"There wasn't any time to worry about transition," Egger said of his promotion. "For these kids to be successful, we had to go. That's what we're all about is going 100 miles an hour and making sure that everything's done exactly the way it's supposed to be done."

A native of Hornell, New York, the 17-year coaching veteran is tasked with one of his toughest battles yet: helping the Wildcats bounce back from last year's 2-7 campaign. To do that, they will stick with what Egger knows best - defense - as he's spent the vast majority of his coaching career on that side of the ball.

"I'm a defensive guy," Egger said. "You always hope to hold teams to not a whole lot of points. That's the way we're gonna take every game, and shoot, we've just gotta have one more than what they've got."

The Wildcats kick off the 2017 season on Thursday, August 31st at 6 p.m. at home against Northeast.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.