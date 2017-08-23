What can a multi-millionare buy? This Ocean Springs home

Plenty of people across the nation are taking the $2 gamble on the largest Powerball jackpot in history.

Because there was not a winner last Saturday, the prize increased $700 million and new numbers will be drawn Wednesday night.

Just what can someone buy with $700 million? Lots of things, including this multi-million dollar home in Ocean Springs. With a list price of $2.565 million, the four bedroom, five bath home would be perfect for the lucky Powerball winner.

The 6,000 sq. foot home listed with Billie Myrick with Moran Realty, click here for more information.

