South Mississippians take a chance at $700M

The jackpot is worth $700 million dollars, everybody has an idea of what they would do if they became an overnight millionaire with the second largest jackpot in the game's history.

According to Powerball officials, the odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292 million, but that hasn't stopped Mississippians from heading to Slidell to buy as many tickets as they can.

Lucille Deubner of says she's been buying 10 tickets every Wednesday and Friday for the past two weeks. Wednesday she bought 20 tickets. If she wins the jackpot, she says she would use the money to take care of her family.

"I'm going to take care of them as best as I can. There's a lot that you can do with that kind of money, but there's a lot of family that needs it," said Deubner.

People like Allen Frazier, have high hopes that their numbers will win them the grand prize, but they wish they could buy tickets closer to home. Mississippi is one of the six states without a lottery, and Frazier believes bringing it to Mississippi could boost the economy.

They're not here for gas or snacks. These people are in line to buy Powerball tickets! @wlox pic.twitter.com/2kL7HFi3zs — Ray Price (@RayPriceWLOX) August 23, 2017

"The money would stay in our town. We'd be spending our money in our town, not driving out of state. So it's automatically going to benefit keeping it local," said Frazier.

Frazier isn't the only person who sees a benefit in having the lottery in Mississippi. Deborah Bishop is a former teacher and she says the money collected from the lottery would improve education. If she wins, she wants some of her money to be used in the classroom.

"I just feel like the lottery would help the teachers do a better job. It would be great if you could give the teachers in Mississippi $2,000 to do what they wanted all year with their students. It would be marvelous," said Bishop.

If nobody wins the drawing, the prize could increase to $1 billion.

