Gulfport mayor expresses concern over possible HCUA legal action

The Gulfport Police Department thought what better way to get the community out to an event than donuts and coffee.More >>
Wednesday morning, Maj. Gen. Timothy Leahy replaced Maj. Gen. Robert LaBrutta as the new commander in a traditional change of command ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base.More >>
Just hours before Harrison County Utility Authority holds another discussion over Gulfport’s plan to hire its own garbage collector, a new letter seems to create a new mess for everyone on the board.More >>
Volunteer extras hoping to appear in a Christmas movie being filmed at Jones Park will have to wait for their chance thanks to Tropical Depression Harvey.More >>
Positive decision making, academic performance, and social responsibility are just a few of the objectives of The League of Distinguished Gentlemen.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
Tuesday’s incident was captured on cellphone video, which shows the exact moment the 16-year-old student swung at the teacher.More >>
Click here to see how much you would take home depending on which state you bought your winning lottery ticket in.More >>
Millions of people try their luck on big lottery games like Powerball every week. We wonder what the odds actually are that you'll choose the winning combinations.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
