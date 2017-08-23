Expected rain puts damper on weekend movie shoot at Jones Park

Volunteer extras hoping to appear in a Christmas movie being filmed at Jones Park will have to wait for their chance thanks to Tropical Depression Harvey.

Due to the possibility of heavy rains over the weekend, Saturday’s filming has been canceled. The shoot will be rescheduled, but a date has not been announced.

Extras needed for Christmas movie being filmed at Jones Park

Volunteers who signed up to participate in the filming will be notified through email when the new date is set, or you can check the Casting the Coast Facebook page for updates.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.