Mentor program hosting informational meeting

Positive decision making, academic performance, and social responsibility are just a few of the objectives of The League of Distinguished Gentlemen.

Serving Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties, the league is a mentorship program sponsored by the Gulf Coast Outreach and Leadership.

According to its website, "The League aims to increase academic achievement, civic leadership and successful social lives and relationship for young males throughout the Mississippi Gulf Coast."

On Sept. 17, all young men in middle - high school are invited to attend an informational session at 3 p.m. at the Isiah Fredricks Community Center. Young men who are interested in joining the organization must be present to receive an application.

For more information, contact Abra Taylor at 228-697-1390, or GulfCoastOandL@gmail.com.

