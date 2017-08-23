Gulfport Police kick off donut with a cop

They hosted their first ever donuts with a cop event at the downtown Gulfport Library this morning. (Image Source: WLOX News)

The Gulfport Police Department thought what better way to get the community out to an event than donuts and coffee.

They hosted their first ever donuts with a cop event at the downtown Gulfport Library Wednesday morning. There was a small group of people who came out to meet with a handful of officers.

Sgt. Josh Bromen says for the first one, he's pleased with the turnout.

“Sometimes they don't feel comfortable submitting these tips whether it be online or even over the phone, but they'll come to you and say ‘Hey, can I ask you a question’, pull you aside and it will be something very personal. Maybe they don't want to send it out to everybody, or they don't want to call 911 to report it. It's something they've had on their mind,” said Bromen.

The department's plan is to host the event in various locations around the community throughout the year.

