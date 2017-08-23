Self-serve sandbag locations set up across the coast

Just several months after announcing that his legendary music store would be closing, Coast icon Jim Pinkston has played his last song.More >>
Two young women from New Jersey are on an Amtrak adventure; traveling America and writing stories for the National Association of Railroad Passengers.More >>
The Harrison County Utility Authority voted to give the go ahead to its attorneys to pursue legal action against the City of Gulfport after the city broke its garbage and recycling contract with HCUA.More >>
With the threat of heavy rain over the next several days due to Hurricane Harvey, residents are urged to be prepared.More >>
Harvey strengthens into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
The winning numbers were 06-07-16-23-26, with a Powerball number of 04.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
Thomas was a favorite - and hilarious - guest on "Late Night With David Letterman," where he told the famous "Lone Ranger Story."More >>
Hurricane Harvey quickly getting even stronger as it churns over the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coast, forecasters said Thursday afternoon.More >>
Tropical Storm Harvey has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.More >>
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
The children’s parents were charged with felony child endangerment.More >>
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos that show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while...More >>
