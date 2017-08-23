Self-serve sandbag locations set up across the coast

With the threat of heavy rain over the next several days due to Hurricane Harvey, residents are urged to be prepared.

Sandbags will be available for free at several locations across the coast.

Self-serve locations are currently available at the following locations:

D’Iberville Work Center, Doris Deno Street, D’Iberville

Under the north end of the I-110 bridge south of Rodriguez St, D'Iberville

Lyman Work Center, County Farm Road Gulfport

Lorraine Road Work Center, Cowan Road, Gulfport

North Gulfport Work Center, 34th Avenue, Gulfport

Woolmarket Work Center, Old Woolmarket Road, Biloxi

Courthouse Road Parking Lot, Hwy 90, Gulfport

Long Beach Harbor, East Parking Lot, Hwy 90, Long Beach

Beginning at 5 p.m. Aug. 23, self-serve sand bagging will be available at:

Todd Migues Ball Park – 425 Parker Street

Soccer Fields – 2150 Popps Ferry Road (across from Margaret Sherry Library)

Station 8 Woolmarket Fire Station – 8479 Woolmarket Road

Beginning at noon Aug. 24, self-serve sand bagging will be available at the following locations with staff on site to assist from 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.:

Orange Grove Community Center on Dedeaux Road

42nd Ave at the fire station

The intersection of Hewes Avenue and Glover Street

Beginning at noon Aug. 25, self-serve sand bagging will be available at the following locations in Hancock County:

Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln-Delisle Rd.

Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Dr.

Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Rd.

West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington St.

Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle

Please bring your own shovel and call 228-255-9191 if you need assistance.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Aug. 25, self-serve sand bagging will be available at the following locations in Jackson County. Bring your own shovel:

West Division Roads Department, N. Washington Avenue (Hwy. 609), Ocean Springs/St. Martin

East Division Roads Department, 10825 Hwy. 63, Moss Point

Central Division Roads Department, 8500 Jim Ramsey Road, Vancleave

St. Andrews Fire Department, 1401 Elm Street, Ocean Springs/St. Andrews

Escatawpa VFD, 3801 Sentinel Drive, Moss Point

Forts Lake Fire Department, 10701 Forts Lake Road, Moss Point

Old Americus Road Fire Department, 24321 Old Americus Road, Lucedale

Behind Gautier City Hall, 3330 Highway 90, Gautier

Behind Central Fire Station, 4204 Bellview Ave., Moss Point

Ocean Springs Public Works, 712 Pine Drive, Ocean Springs

Pascagoula Recycling Center, 4011 14th Street, Pascagoula

Jackson County, Ocean Springs, Gautier, Moss Point, and Pascagoula have each declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm to expedite resources to those communities if they are needed.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.