Harrison, Hancock counties set up self-serve sandbag locations

With the threat of heavy rain over the next several days due to Tropical Depression Harvey, residents are urged to be prepared.

Sandbags will be available for free throughout Harrison and Hancock counties.

Self-serve locations are currently available at the following locations:

D’Iberville Work Center, Doris Deno Street, D’Iberville

Under the north end of the I-110 bridge south of Rodriguez St, D'Iberville

Lyman Work Center, County Farm Road Gulfport

Lorraine Road Work Center, Cowan Road, Gulfport

North Gulfport Work Center, 34th Avenue, Gulfport

Woolmarket Work Center, Old Woolmarket Road, Biloxi

Courthouse Road Parking Lot, Hwy 90, Gulfport

Long Beach Harbor, East Parking Lot, Hwy 90, Long Beach

Beginning at 5 p.m. Aug. 23, self-serve sand bagging will be available at:

Todd Migues Ball Park – 425 Parker Street

Soccer Fields – 2150 Popps Ferry Road (across from Margaret Sherry Library)

Station 8 Woolmarket Fire Station – 8479 Woolmarket Road

Beginning at noon Aug. 24, self-serve sand bagging will be available at the following locations with staff on site to assist from 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.:

Orange Grove Community Center on Dedeaux Road

42nd Ave at the fire station

The intersection of Hewes Avenue and Glover Street

Beginning at noon Aug. 25, self-serve sand bagging will be available at the following locations in Hancock County.

Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln-Delisle Rd.

Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Dr.

Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Rd.

West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington St.

Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle

Please bring your own shovel and call 228-255-9191 if you need assistance.

