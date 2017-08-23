Harrison County setting up self-serve sandbag locations - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harrison County setting up self-serve sandbag locations

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

With the threat of heavy rain  over the next several days due to Tropical Depression Harvey, residents are urged to be prepared.

Sandbags will be available for free throughout Harrison County.

Self-serve locations are currently available at the following locations:
D’Iberville Work Center, Doris Deno Street, D’Iberville
Lyman Work Center, County Farm Road Gulfport
Lorraine Road Work Center, Cowan Road, Gulfport
North Gulfport Work Center, 34th Avenue, Gulfport
Woolmarket Work Center, Old Woolmarket Road, Biloxi
Courthouse Road Parking Lot, Hwy 90, Gulfport
Long Beach Harbor, East Parking Lot, Hwy 90, Long Beach

Beginning at 5 p.m. Aug. 23, self-serve sand bagging will be available at:
Todd Migues Ball Park – 425 Parker Street
Soccer Fields – 2150 Popps Ferry Road (across from Margaret Sherry Library)
Station 8 Woolmarket Fire Station – 8479 Woolmarket Road

Beginning at noon Aug. 24, self-serve sand bagging will be available at the following locations with staff on site to assist from 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.:
Orange Grove Community Center on Dedeaux Road
42nd Ave at the fire station
The intersection of Hewes Avenue and Glover Street

