Second Air Force has new commander

There's a new leader of the Second Air Force. Wednesday morning, Maj. Gen. Timothy Leahy replaced Maj. Gen. Robert LaBrutta as the new commander in a traditional change of command ceremony at Keesler Air Force Base.

Maj. Gen Timothy Leahy takes command of 2nd Air Force at Keesler AFB pic.twitter.com/UjQYVVB5au — Mike Lacy (@MikeLacyWLOX) August 23, 2017

LaBrutta, welcomed just one year ago at this same field, is now saying goodbye to his troops. He will be headed to the Pentagon.

Just prior to this assignment, Leahy was commander of the LeMay Center for Doctrine and Education and vice commander of the Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama.

It was a major and historic ceremony for the Second Air Force, which is comprised of four training wings and more than 103 training units around the world.

The Second Air Force provides basic and non-flying technical training in more than 390 Air Force specialties, graduating some 150,000 students a year.

The outgoing commander credits his troops for providing inspiration. The incoming leader welcomes the opportunity to command Second Air Force, and says he is excited about what's to come.

