700 without power in Biloxi after truck brings down power pole

Biloxi police are blocking traffic on Atkinson Rd. in front of the Magnolia Bay subdivision as crews work to repair downed power lines.

Mississippi Power said an 18-wheeler hit an anchor in the ground, snapping the top of a pole on Rosalie Maria Dr. before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents in the area can expect power to be restored by noon. According to Mississippi Power's outage map, about 700 customers are affected by the outage.

