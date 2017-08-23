Navy: Ingalls will repair damaged USS Fitzgerald

Rainfall amounts could exceed two to four inches in South Mississippi this Sunday and Monday, especially Monday.More >>
Rainfall amounts could exceed four inches in South Mississippi this Sunday and Monday, especially Monday.More >>
A damaged American warship will drydock in Pascagoula so Ingalls shipyard workers can repair it. The Navy wants Ingalls employees to repair the USS Fitzgerald.More >>
A damaged American warship will drydock in Pascagoula so Ingalls shipyard workers can repair it. The Navy wants Ingalls employees to repair the USS Fitzgerald.More >>
Roads near Highway 90 and Highway 63 in Pascagoula are open this morning.More >>
Roads near Highway 90 and Highway 63 in Pascagoula are open this morning. Police removed barricades at 3:15 a.m. after experts determined a chemical leak no longer posed a threat. Now, emergency teams must find the source of that leak.More >>
Through the EPA's smart growth program, consultants will be in Gulfport next week to meet with stakeholders from four areas selected for revitalization.More >>
Through the EPA's smart growth program, consultants will be in Gulfport next week to meet with stakeholders from four areas selected for revitalization.More >>
The Pascagoula Police Department is facing a bit of a messy animal control issue. A condemned trailer in the city has been housing dozens and dozens of cats.More >>
The Pascagoula Police Department is facing a bit of a messy animal control issue. A condemned trailer in the city has been housing dozens and dozens of cats.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.More >>
One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.More >>
One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of North Carolina are considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of North Carolina are considered armed and dangerous.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>