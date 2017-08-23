Biloxi Shuckers rallied to beat the Mobile BayBears 6-5 Tuesday night at MGM Park

The Biloxi Shuckers scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 7th and added another run in the bottom of the 8th to hold off the Mobile BayBears 6-5 at MGM Park before 1,402 fans. It was a big win following a 12 innings 1-0 loss to Mobile on Monday.

It was a team effort. Mobile grabbed a 4-0 lead in the top of the 3rd inning on a two run homer off the bat of Zach Houchins for his 12th home run this season. He got all of Aaron Wilkerson's pitch as the ball sailed over the left field wall.

Biloxi rallied with 2 runs in the bottom of the 3rd. on an RBI triple by Dustin DeMuth that plated Trey Stokes Junior. Blake Allemand followed with a single that scored DeMuth.

The Shuckers grabbed a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the 7th. Blake Allemand had a huge nigh at the plate. He had 3 hits in 5 trips to the plate, cracked a home run and had 3 RBIs.

Angel Ortega went 3-for-4 with one RBI and Jake Gatewood had 3 hits in 5 at-bats.

Pitcher Quinten Torres-Costa (W, 3-1) posted the win for the Shuckers. He pitched 1 2/3 innings, gave up 0 runs with 1 strikeout. Aaron Wilkerson started the game and pitched 6 innings. He gave up 4 runs on 8 hits with 2 strikeouts and 2 base-on-balls. Matt Ramsey picked up his 25th save when he pitched the 9th inning. He have up 1 run on 3 hits with 2 strikeouts.

The Shuckers (28-27) are tied with Mobile (29-28) for second-place in the Southern League South Division standings, a game-and-a-half behind Jacksonville.

The BayBears and Shuckers clash in game three of the series at MGM Park 7 p.m. Wednesday.

