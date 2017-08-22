Domino's High School Player of the Week: Poplarville running back Austin Bolton

In 2016 Poplarville running back Austin Bolton exploded for 1,746 yards and 21 touchdowns.

On Friday the defending 4A South State champion Hornets opened the new season at home, a date with Class 5A power Picayune.

Head coach Jay Beech made sure Bolton got his hands on the football and Austin responded by ripping off 232 yards rushing and cracked the end zone three times in a 27-24 win over Picayune.

Bolton averaged 23.2 yards a carry and is the Domino's Player of the Week.

Bolton said, "I give credit to my offensive line. They knew what to do, where to go, making holes. But when I got to the hole, the second level, I knew it was over with. I knew I was going to break."

Coach Jay Beech said, "He was really lightning in a bottle for us Friday night. It seemed like every time he touched it, he scored or was close to scoring.

What's really impressive about him, you watch him when he doesn't have the ball, he's giving the same amount of effort as he does when he has the ball."

You can expect Bolton to get more touches with the football Friday night when Poplarville entertains the Blue Devils from Pearl River Central Friday night at seven.

