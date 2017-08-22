Myles Brennan has been named second team quarterback behind Danny Etling at LSU

Former St. Stanislaus record-setting quarterback Myles Brennan gave it a good run, but in the end veteran quarterback Danny Etling won the starting job at LSU.

Head coach Ed Orgeron made that announcement Tuesday night after practice. He said Etling, a fifth-year senior, will start at quarterback, and freshman Myles Brennan will be the Tigers backup.

Orgeron said, Danny is our starter. Danny goes in the game and flops, I don't have a problem putting in Myles, but we don't expect that." He added, "Brennan was a very close second."

He also said freshman Lowell Narcisse will also serve as a backup quarterback. "We want Myles and Lowell to grow at their own pace, "stated Orgeron. "We don't want to rush them when they're not ready."

Media members attended the LSU practice on Tuesday and many said Brennan can really rifle the football. Orgeron called Brennan a natural passer and players have raved about his accuracy and arm strength.

There's a good chance Brennan will see playing time as a true-freshman and you can probably see Narcisse enter a game when the Tigers are near the goal line. Narcisse can use his legs to pick up yardage and is a natural when LSU crosses the five yard line.

