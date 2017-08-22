Chemical leak temporarily closes some roads near Pascagoula Walmart

Pascagoula police are looking into an anhydrous ammonia leak in a rail car, and it's impacting Hwy 90 traffic near Walmart. (Photo source: WLOX)

Pascagoula police are looking into an anhydrous ammonia leak near Walmart.

Captain Doug Adams told WLOX News Now a rail car is leaking the chemical. At 10pm, investigators and agents with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality were working to find out if the car was damaged or if a valve on it was open.

Police say no serious injuries have been reported and no evacuations are in effect. But some nearby roads are closed. They're asking drivers to avoid the area during the cleanup.

