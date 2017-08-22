Revitalizing Gulfport: City to hold public meeting

City leaders have actually spent the last year working on a plan with the Environmental protection agency. (Image Source: WLOX News)

E.G. Warren owns a Gulfport business that's been located on Pass Road for almost 40 years. In that time he's seen a lot of changes, but not enough development.

"We still have no buried power lines, no buried phone lines, everything is just kind of as it was 40 years ago, basically," said Warren.

Warren said he's been communicating with city leaders for two years about the changes he would like to see in order to revitalize Pass Road.

"When someone comes down into Gulfport looking to put a business, they will say that's a viable option, it's got plenty of traffic. it's got four lanes," said Warren.

His efforts haven't been in vain. City leaders have actually spent the last year working on a plan with the Environmental Protection Agency. The city’s economic development director, David Parker, was chosen for this project by the EPA. Next Wednesday, they will present what they've been working on the past year.

"Because of the successful tax abatement program we've got on Highway 90, they're seeing if there's a way to implement them and what the results might be, what they can gauge the results might be, if we implement it in commercial areas around town,” said Parker.

Through the EPA's smart growth program, consultants will be in town next week to meet with stakeholders from the four selected areas which include the hospital district around Memorial, Dedeaux Road, and Highway 49 south. Parker said those areas were chosen because they best fit the criteria for revitalization.

Business owners and residents are all invited out to the August 30th meeting at city hall.

