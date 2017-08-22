Seabees return home from overseas tour

In Gulfport, hundreds of Seabees reunited with their families Tuesday morning, after spending half a year overseas doing humanitarian and construction work. (Photo source: WLOX)

In Gulfport, hundreds of Seabees reunited with their families Tuesday morning, after spending half a year overseas doing humanitarian and construction work.

Emotions ran high as both kids and adults couldn't wait to welcome their loved ones back to America. Navy wife Annalese Stewart said she and her mother-in-law traveled all the way from Bloomington, IN to welcome their own personal hero, Seabee Robert Stewart, back to the states.

"I found out about the Barcelona attack on Facebook," Stewart recalled. "My friend posted about praying for the terrorist attack in Spain, with zero details. I jumped to conclusions; I was a hot mess. The last six and half months have been crazy emotional. Being pregnant, I'm so excited for him to be home."

She said her husband spent the last several months doing humanitarian work in Africa, the Ukraine, and Spain.

"Honestly, we were married in December, I found out I was pregnant in February, and he left in February. We've yet to even live together," Stewart said.

Commander Lance Flood with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One says he and his team of Seabees from across the U.S. face threats of conflict all the time when overseas, and they're prepared to respond.

"It's great to be back," Cmdr. Flood said. "I'm proud of the sailors and their families. It's remarkable they go stand watch with their families left behind for six months. In that time, sailors cross the world from Guam to Afghanistan. These are hostile zones of action. All that time we're working with partners and allies around the world, building those relationships."

Jeff Pierce with the Seabee Base says NMCB 1 was deployed on five continents in 25 countries, at 43 separate locations, and many of them supported operations in Afghanistan and Asia.

"The last few days, the battalion's thoughts and prayers go to our shipmates in Singapore." Flood noted.

Pierce said 200 reservists from Gulfport also returned home Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.