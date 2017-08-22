Suspect charged in Waveland smash and grab burglary

A Gulfport man is facing charges in multiple cities after allegedly burglarizing a vehicle Friday and leading police on a chase into Harrison County.

Waveland Police Chief David Allen said it all started in the Choctaw Plaza parking lot at the corner of Hwy. 90 and Hwy. 603 when witnesses reported seeing a man break out the window of a vehicle and snatch a bag from inside.

Allen said the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Herman Rogers, drove away from the scene, but the witnesses followed him and called police.

Another witness told police the suspect threw a bag out of the vehicle while driving on Hwy. 63 before turning onto I-10. Allen said the bag was later found and identified as the bag that was stolen from the vehicle in Waveland.

Allen said Rogers was eventually arrested after a short foot chase when the vehicle pursuit came to an end on Kiln-Delisle Rd. in Harrison County.

Rogers is charged with burglary of a vehicle in Waveland, several traffic violations in Bay St. Louis, and also has charges pending in other jurisdictions for unrelated crimes, Allen said.

