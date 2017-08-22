Suspect charged in Waveland smash and grab burglary

Unmanned aircraft, or drones, are being flown over an obstacle course at Camp Shelby. The Department of Homeland Security has partnered with Mississippi to test and evaluate unmanned aircraft systems.More >>
The Pascagoula Police Department is facing a bit of a messy animal control issue. A condemned trailer in the city has been housing dozens and dozens of cats.More >>
A Gulfport man is facing charges in multiple cities after allegedly burglarizing a vehicle Friday and leading police on a chase into Harrison County.More >>
Two men are in custody after an apparent drug bust in Jackson County.More >>
Exotic cars and police cruisers will be part of a brand new event coming to downtown Gulfport called Gulfport Octane.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
A third person is in custody in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving Louisiana native and rapper Mystikal.More >>
A man and woman were arrested after authorities found them passed out in a vehicle with children Tuesday morning.More >>
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a woman is dead following a dispute with a neighbor over animals.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
“The woman told me it was reserved for mothers with strollers, and I asked her, since it wasn’t occupied and it does have a handicap sign, if I might use it, and she still told me no,” said Dani Darouse, who lost a leg after a motorcycle accident last year.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
