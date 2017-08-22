Camp Shelby new training ground for DHS drones

The Department of Homeland Security has partnered with Mississippi to test and evaluate unmanned aircraft systems. (Photo source: WLOX)

Unmanned aircraft, or drones, are being flown over an obstacle course at Camp Shelby. The Department of Homeland Security has partnered with Mississippi to test and evaluate unmanned aircraft systems.

DHS has invested $72 million in the program.

Drones are being used to protect America, support firefighting, in search and rescue operations, and to secure our borders. The unmanned aerial vehicles can monitor a large area in the fight against terror.

Mississippi State University is heavily involved in the program. DHS conducted a demonstration of the program at Camp Shelby's training facility Tuesday.

