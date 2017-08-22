Event featuring exotic cars coming to downtown Gulfport

Nov. 4 and Nov. 5, exotic cars are coming to downtown Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX)

Exotic cars and police cruisers will be part of a brand new event coming to downtown Gulfport called Gulfport Octane.

Nov. 4 and Nov. 5, exotic cars are coming to downtown Gulfport. Police Chief Leonard Papania announced Tuesday the Octane event will be hosted by the police department, along with Vinnie's Exotics, and Gulf Coast Exotic Auto.

Friday, Nov. 4, is a kickoff party. Downtown restaurants and bars will open their doors to spectators and car owners offering specials.

Saturday, Nov. 5, starting at 9 a.m., the cars will be lined up throughout the downtown area, much like View the Cruise, which is one of Cruisin' the Coast’s kickoff events.

The public is urged to come out, see the cars, and meet the Gulfport Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.