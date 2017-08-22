Biloxi Public Schools on 'high alert' after threat of violence

All Biloxi Public Schools have been placed on “high alert” after the district received an anonymous email Tuesday threatening violence, a school district spokesperson said.

Biloxi police said there has been no suspicious activity at any of the schools, but police presence has been increased as a precaution.

Biloxi Public Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Pyron said the threatening email came in Tuesday morning, and the school district immediately enacted safety protocols.

Biloxi police are still investigating the suspicious email and following all credible leads. Parents and students are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to school administrators or law enforcement.

