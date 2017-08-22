Biloxi Public Schools on 'high alert' after threat of violence

All Biloxi Public Schools have been placed on “high alert” after the district received an anonymous email Tuesday threatening violence, a school district spokesperson said.More >>
Settlement talks between the Mississippi Power, a team of the public utility staff members and a group of interveners have not produced the results the Public Service Commission expected.More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>
Two men are in custody after an apparent drug bust in Jackson County.More >>
Pascagoula officials are trying to figure out the best way to remove dozens of cats from a now condemned trailer in the city.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
What would you do with a few hundred million?More >>
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.More >>
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
Nearly 9,000 people from around the United States and six different countries piled into Riverbanks Zoo and Garden on Monday to see more than the solar eclipse.More >>
