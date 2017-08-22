Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Jackson Co.

Two men are in custody after an apparent drug bust in Jackson County.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department tell us the men were pulled over for a routine traffic stop, and drugs were found in their vehicle. They were arrested in the parking lot of the Fayard’s on Washington Ave.

RIGHT NOW: 2 men arrested in Jackson County after traffic stop charged with possession of meth and various pills. pic.twitter.com/IUoNeMRUww — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) August 22, 2017

The suspects were taken to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center and could face charges for possession of methamphetamine and various prescription pills, deputies said.

