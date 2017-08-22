After owners hospitalized, officials find dozens of cats in filthy living conditions

Pascagoula officials are trying to figure out the best way to remove dozens of cats from a now condemned trailer in the city. (Photo source: Kara Merritt/Facebook)

Pascagoula officials are trying to figure out the best way to remove dozens of cats from a now condemned trailer in the city.

The trailer on Orchard Avenue was condemned after its tenants, an older couple, were recently hospitalized. When officials went inside, they found the home was filled with garbage and animal waste.

But getting rid of the eyesore isn't as easy as hauling it away. First, animal control must remove upwards of 70 cats living inside.

Residents in the complex are hoping something is done quickly. Kara Merritt said she and her family are tired of living near the deteriorating trailer.

"The smell gets you on some really hot days," Merritt said. "The kids don't want to come out and play. There's days we wish we didn't live here as well."

Officers already captured a handful of the cats they found outside. Pascagoula Police Chief Kenny Johnson said a plan is in the works to humanely remove the cats from inside trailer. For now, the cats all have access to food, water, and air conditioning.

