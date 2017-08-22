Wizard World Comic Con announces Biloxi show

Wizard World Comic Con is coming to the Mississippi Coliseum & Convention Center in Biloxi October 13-15, 2017. (Image source: Wizard World, Inc.)

Wizard World Comic Con is coming to the Mississippi Coliseum & Convention Center in Biloxi October 13-15 for the tour's first ever stop in Mississippi.

The event will have something for all ages, and celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more.

Cosplay is also a big part of the show, and guests are invited to show off their best costumes throughout the event, and participate a costume contest Saturday evening.

Celebrities scheduled to attend the Biloxi show include Matt Ryan ("Constantine," "Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag"), Craig Parker ("Spartacus," Lord of the Rings), Gareth David-Lloyd ("Torchwood," "Dragon Age: Inquisition"), Naoko Mori ("Torchwood," "Doctor Who") and Holly Marie Combs ("Charmed," "Pretty Little Liars"). Additional celebrities and creators, as well as entertainment and programming schedules, will be announced soon.

Tickets are on sale now with one-day general admission tickets starting at $39.95+fees. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Buy tickets or learn more about the event at http://wizd.me/BiloxiPR.

