$2.1 million expansion in the works for River Oaks Elementary

The new academic wing is expected to be completed in time for the 2018-2019 school year. (Photo source: WLOX)

River Oaks Elementary School has only been open for three years, but the campus is about to get much bigger. The Harrison County School Board recently approved plans for a $2.1 million expansion project for the school on Three Rivers Rd. in Gulfport.

Land is already being cleared to accommodate the expansion. The new academic wing is expected to be completed in time for the 2018-2019 school year and will add 10 classrooms to keep up with the growing student population.

“We are so excited about our classroom additions. It is a great feeling to know that the community and parents trust us with their children's education so much that there is a need to expand our school campus,” said River Oaks Principal Dr. Shelly Simmons.

School district officials said River Oaks is already using every space available in the school, and the need to expand comes with new homes going up in the area.

“The Harrison County School District continues to grow, especially in this area. River Oaks Elementary is still a new school, so it’s exciting to see it continue to grow," said Harrison County School District Superintendent Roy Gill. "With the school reaching its maximum capacity and with continued development in the area, we have to prepare for the future and expand.”

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.