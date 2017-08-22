FIRST ALERT: Heavy tropical rains could arrive next week

Watching the tropics this week for tropical moisture drifting toward the Gulf Coast. This moisture, associated with a tropical wave named Harvey, could lead to heavy rainfall across sections of Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi through next week.

You may recall Tropical Storm Harvey that formed last week, just east of the Caribbean. Well, that system died as it moved into the notorious eastern Caribbean-- an area that typically brings the end of tropical systems due to its unfavorable conditions. The ghost, or remnants, of Harvey was located along the Yucatan Peninsula on Tuesday morning.

Forecast models indicate that Harvey's remnants will cross the Yucatan into the Bay of Campeche where it will likely reform into a tropical depression or tropical storm. As the system then moves north-northeast across the Gulf Coast region, heavy rain is possible around early next week in South Mississippi.

Rainfall amounts could exceed two to four inches in South Mississippi this Sunday and Monday, especially Monday.

"While we're tracking Harvey's remnants which are likely to redevelop, it's important to not get to wrapped up in the development," WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams said. "Regardless of if Harvey becomes a tropical depression, tropical storm, or even a hurricane, heavy rainfall will be the threat to watch out for."

"Remember that it doesn't take a strong storm to bring a heavy rain threat," said Williams. "Tropical Storm Cindy from earlier this year taught us that even weaker systems can still bring a formidably torrential downpours that lead to flooding issues."

If the year ended yesterday, 2017 would be Biloxi's 2nd wettest on record with about 70 inches of rainfall in the gauge. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/DESPRp9rGX — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) August 22, 2017

"Forecast models this early aren't always accurate when it comes to possible paths of storms," Williams said. "We'll be waiting to see what the models say once we actually have a tropical system out there. Until then, not much confidence in where Harvey will go."

"One saving grace that should prevent significant development of this system will be wind shear," said Williams. "Wind shear rips tropical systems apart and prevents or at least hinders their development. And we have an upper low in the Gulf causing plenty of wind shear. And a cold front moving in later this week from the north that will also add more wind shear to our region."

Another tropical wave, Invest 92L, that the National Hurricane Center is watching is not expected to impact South Mississippi's weather.

Hurricane season peaks in September.

