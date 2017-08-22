FIRST ALERT: Harvey to bring heavy rainfall to Gulf Coast

Harvey will likely bring very heavy to extreme rainfall to parts of the Gulf Coast this weekend into next week.

A tropical depression or tropical storm will likely form in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

This tropical disturbance, known as Harvey, is forecast to make a landfall in Texas later this week. But, then, its forecast path becomes a little more uncertain as the system slowly drifts eastward under weak steering currents.

This will allow for a heavy rain event for parts of Texas, Louisiana, and perhaps Mississippi this weekend into early next week.

Bottom line: Prepare for the possibility of heavy rainfall in South Mississippi beginning Sunday and continuing into at least Monday.

Rainfall amounts through Tuesday for South Mississippi are about three to six inches, based on a Wednesday forecast.

As the system moves across the Gulf Coast region, heavy rain is possible around early next week in South Mississippi.

Rainfall amounts could exceed two to four inches in South Mississippi this Sunday and Monday, especially Monday.

"While we're tracking Harvey, it's important to not get too wrapped up in the storm strength," WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams said. "Regardless of if Harvey becomes a tropical depression, tropical storm, or even a hurricane, heavy rainfall will be the threat to watch out for, not wind."

"Remember that it doesn't take a strong storm to bring a heavy rain threat," said Williams. "Tropical Storm Cindy from earlier this year taught us that even weaker systems can still bring a formidably torrential downpours that lead to flooding issues."

If the year ended yesterday, 2017 would be Biloxi's 2nd wettest on record with about 70 inches of rainfall in the gauge. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/DESPRp9rGX — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) August 22, 2017

"Forecast models this early aren't always accurate when it comes to possible paths of storms," Williams said. "We'll be waiting to see what the models say once we actually have a tropical system out there. Until then, not much confidence in where Harvey will go due to weak steering currents."

"One saving grace that should prevent significant development of this system will be wind shear," said Williams. "Wind shear rips tropical systems apart and prevents or at least hinders their development. And we have an upper low in the Gulf causing some wind shear. And a cold front moving in later this week from the north that will also add more wind shear to our region."

Another tropical wave near Florida, Invest 92L, that the National Hurricane Center is watching is not expected to impact South Mississippi's weather.

Hurricane season peaks in September.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.