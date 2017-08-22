West Harrison Hurricanes are determined not to run out of steam in 2017

The West Harrison Hurricanes matched last season's win total after Friday's 26-12 victory over Bay High. The goal this year is to get over the hump and make some noise in the tough Region 4-5A ranks.

Tracy Rogers began his second season as West Harrison's head coach on the winning side...duplicating his 20-16 debut. After that "W" last season West Harrison didn't win another game. Rogers says that was last season.

Coach Rogers said, "One thing about this year, these guys are playing together. They're playing as one. We're playing as a team. What we call as a family this year."

Quarterback Dayln Anderson will play a vital role in the Hurricanes push to secure more wins this season. On Friday the junior completed 5 of 10 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns. His first TD strike covered 56 yards, hauled-in by Ahmad Gage. Anderson added 75 rushing yards and two more touchdowns.

"Coaches had us working all summer., "said Anderson. "We lifted weights, got stronger, got faster and we're just one family now."

Junior offensive lineman Austin Pickett says if they do their job, West Harrison can move the football.

"Our main job is to protect our quarterback to make sure he's in good shape, "stated Pickett. "They way our offense played, I think we're going to have a very productive season."

Defensively, the Hurricanes bottled up the Bay High defense, led by middle linebacker Jerpice Preston, who piled up 12 tackles.

Preston said, "We've got a good defensive line that occupy gaps, take double teams to make it easy on the linebackers. Defensive backs got pretty good at covering."

The West Harrison Hurricanes don't want to fizzle out, they want to pick up steam and move forward in 2017.

West Harrison has a home game 7 p.m. Friday hosting Vancleave. The Bulldogs dropped a 46-33 decision to Forrest County AHS in the season opener.

