Despite giving up only 2 hits in 12 innings the Shuckers dropped a 1-0 decision to Mobile

The Biloxi Shuckers out hit visiting Mobile 12 to 2, but despite the difference at the plate and on the mound, the BayBears pulled out a 1-0 decision in 12 innings. It was a tough loss to swallow considering that Biloxi's starting pitcher Corbin Burnes gave up no runs on 2 hits with 8 strikeouts in 8 innings.

The difference was a crucial error in the top of the 12th inning. After Burnes was relieved by Nick Ramirez, who gave up no runs with 3 strikeouts in 3 innings, Jorge Lopez was called to the mound. He gave up a walk with 1 strikeout and an unearned run.

Zach Gibbons reached on a fielding error by Shuckers third baseman Jake Gatewood. Zach Houchins raced home with the games only run, Jose Rojas advanced to third on a throwing error by left fielder Troy Stokes Jr. Fielding was not a strong point for the Shuckers on Monday. They had 4 errors on the night.

The Shuckers left 8 runners on base in scoring position. That proved just as costly as the error in the 12th inning.

Clint Coulter was 2-for-4 at the plate. Angel Ortega had 2 hits in 5 trips to the plate and Javier Bettancourt was 2-for-5 with a double.

Mobile used five pitchers and Damien Magnifico posted his first win on the season. in two innings he gave up 2 hits, no runs with 3 strikeouts.

Jorge Lopez (L, 7-8) suffered the loss for Biloxi.

With the win, the BayBears (29-27) grabbed sole possession of second-place in the Southern League South Division standings, trailing Jacksonville by a half-game. The Shuckers (27-27) sit in third place, a half-game behind the BayBears and a 1 1/2 behind the Jumbo Shrimp.

Game two between the BayBears and Shuckers gets underway 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at MGM Park.

