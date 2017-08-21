Cuban baseball one step closer to coming to MGM Park

Biloxi city leaders are hoping to have the Cuban National Baseball Team play at MGM Park as early as next year. (Photo source: WLOX)

Bringing two countries together on the outfield. That's what could soon happen between Cuba and the city of Biloxi, through the power of baseball.

"Baseball has a way of breaking down some barriers," said Biloxi City including Chief of Innovation and Development F. Cliff Kirkland.

On the heels of returning from a four-day mission trip to Cuba, Kirkland looks to what he calls a bright future for baseball on the coast.

"We'd love to get the Cuban National Baseball team here and bring their quality of baseball to South Mississippi," said Kirkland.

Kirkland, as well as the mayor, say the city is one step closer to making that a reality.

"This would just add another piece to the puzzle of seeing some first class baseball because they do it pretty well over there," said the voice of the Biloxi Shuckers, Chris Harris.

Fans we talked to certainly agree.

"I think it would be a good thing. You hear the stories about the Cuban National Baseball team playing in national events. They're a good team," said Shuckers fan Conrad Smith.

And Kirkland said the match up would benefit more than just baseball fans.

"Also we're talking about bringing in some Cuban officials to look at the area for potential trade opportunities between the two countries. That's a big part of this as well," said Kirkland.

City leaders are hoping to have the Cuban National Baseball Team play at MGM Park as early as next year. The Biloxi Shuckers also provided several dozen baseballs to fans in Cuba during the four-day mission trip.

